Province announces funding support for tourism development in Gander

The province has announced $177,500 for the Town of Gander to enhance economic development and advance tourism. The funding will be used to support enhancements to the tourism sector, help boost the local economy, promote sustainable practices and foster partnerships.

Gander is working to increase visitation and stays in the area. The project will assist in developing a tourism strategy and the purchase of equipment to improve experiences at the many festivals and events hosted by Gander and its partners, including the Gander production of Come From Away.

This project also aims to improve capacity to host more frequent and diverse tourism events year-round, capitalize on opportunities in the sport tourism sector and identify opportunities to work with other towns and communities in the Kittiwake Coast as a means of benefiting the region.