Province announces funding for Conservation Corps Newfoundland and Labrador

The province has announced $187,000 in funding for Conservation Corps Newfoundland and Labrador.

Conservation Corps is a not-for-profit organization promoting environmental conservation through working with youth and their communities.

Through their flagship Green Team Program, each summer the organization employs approximately 100 youth across the province. Green Team employees host events, presentations and hands-on learning opportunities to teach those in their community about taking care of the environment and increasing youth participation in fighting climate change.

Today’s funding hopes to assist the organization’s operations and the Climate Change Education Centre.

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Bernard Davis was joined by members of the CBS Green Team for the announcement at Gonzaga High School. Davis says this funding aligns with the Provincial Government’s commitment to sustainability and an economically stable future for Newfoundland and Labrador.