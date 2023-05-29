Province announces changes to medical transportation for Labrador-Grenfell residents

The provincial government announced changes Monday to make all residents of the Labrador-Grenfell Health Zone entitled to the same rate for reimbursement of eligible expenses, such as airfare and accommodations, for travel to larger centres to access specialized insured medical services.

The policy change applies to all communities in the Labrador-Grenfell Health Zone, which includes the area north of Bartlett’s Harbour and Englee on the Northern Peninsula and all of Labrador.

This program enhancement is an initial step in making medical transportation assistance more responsive to the needs of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians. On April 1, responsibility for MTAP and the Medical Transportation Program for Income Support Clients (ISMT) for all areas of the province was transferred to the Department of Labrador Affairs. Budget 2023 included an additional $1 million for program enhancements that would benefit users of the program.