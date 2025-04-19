Province announces call for nominations for teaching awards

The province is announcing the opening of nominations for the fifth annual Premier’s Award for Teaching Innovation and the Minister of Education’s Award for Compassion in Teaching. The Premier’s Award for Innovation in Teaching honours outstanding K-12 teachers in all disciplines who have demonstrated innovation in instruction and a commitment to preparing their students for future success.

The Minister’s Award for Compassion in Teaching recognizes inspirational and compassionate K-12 teachers who have gone above and beyond to support the social, emotional and mental well-being of their students, colleagues or school community as a whole.

These awards recognize teaching excellence in areas that are meaningful and impactful for K-12 students in Newfoundland and Labrador. Information on the awards is available here and the deadline for submissions is May 9.

“Our educators continuously step up for our students in bringing new and innovative ways to teach and engage our youth in the classroom while demonstrating compassion in their day-to-day teaching,” says Premier Andrew Furey. “It is always an honor to offer this opportunity for teachers to be recognized with these meaningful awards, and to celebrate them alongside their school community for their outstanding work to support students’ educational experience.”

