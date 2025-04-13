Province announces athletic best for 2024; Team Gushue wins Team of the Year

Six-time Brier champion Brad Gushue and his rink were named the province’s top sports team for 2024 at the Sport Newfoundland and Labrador 2024 Provincial Annual Awards banquet Saturday night.

The provincial annual awards celebrates the sporting successes and contributions of those people in the sport community from our province. “These awards are a great reminder of just how important sport is across our province. The accomplishments and contributions of each recipient are truly inspiring, especially seeing their impact at the provincial, national, and international levels.” said Sport Newfoundland and Labrador’s Executive Director Troy Croft.

Here are the winners for each of the 15 award categories.

Senior Female Athlete of the Year (Elizabeth Swan Memorial Award): Kate Bazeley – Athletics

Kate Bazeley is a senior women’s long-distance runner with a history of top performances. In 2024, she won her eighth title at the Tely 10-mile Road Race, ranking among the most successful female athletes in the event’s history. She also claimed victory at the Provincial Marathon Championship, setting a new course record. On the national stage, Kate finished third at the Vancouver Half Marathon with a time of 1:14:33 and placed sixth at the Canadian Marathon Championships during the Toronto Waterfront Marathon, Canada’s premier marathon event. She also won the Provincial Cross-Country Running Championship and was named to Team Canada for the World Cross Country Championships. Beyond competition, Kate is a coach, mother of three, and a leader in the running community. Her accomplishments at the provincial, national, and international levels highlight her impact in long-distance running.

Senior Male Athlete of the Year (Ferd Hayward Memorial Award): Chris Weeks – Swimming

Chris Weeks is a highly accomplished swimmer from Memorial University who had an exceptional 2024 season. He received multiple accolades at the Memorial University Seahawks Athletic Awards, including Male Athlete of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and the John Drinkwater Trophy for MVP in swimming. Throughout the year, Chris set seven provincial records, both in short and long-course events, including the 50 metre free, 100 metre free, and 50 metre fly. At the Atlantic University Sport (AUS) competition, he won all his events and qualified for the University National Championships, becoming the only Memorial swimmer to do so. He also broke three AUS records at the Kemp-Fry Invitational. At the AUS Championships, he claimed four individual gold medals and was named AUS Male Swimmer of the Year. Chris represented Canada at the U Sports Swimming National Championships, winning gold in the 50 metre fly and silver in the 100 metre free. He also qualified for the 2025 International University Sports

Federation World Games and the Paris 2024 Olympic Trials.

Senior Female Team of the Year; Girls U20 NL Selects Ball Hockey Team- Ball Hockey

The Girls U20 NL Selects team has made history by winning the Canadian Ball Hockey Association (CBHA) Championship for three consecutive years (2022-2024), a feat never before achieved in any female junior division. Comprised of 20 athletes from across Newfoundland and Labrador, the team has remained undefeated with a record of 16-0-3, outscoring opponents 59-16. In 2023, eight players from the NL Selects roster represented Team Canada U21 and won the International Street and Ball Hockey Federation World Championship. Seven players from the 2024 roster have also been selected for the 2025 World Championship in Poprad, Slovakia. The team’s dominance was showcased in their three-peat titles in Saskatoon (2024), St. John’s (2023), and Winnipeg (2022). Their exceptional performance has included multiple MVPs and All-Star selections, cementing their status as one of the most dominant

teams in CBHA history.

Team of the Year (Edward P. Browne Memorial Award); Team Gushue – Curling

Team Gushue continues to be one of the world’s elite curling teams. In 2024, Team Gushue was successful in winning their third consecutive Tim Horton’s Brier. It was their sixth national championship, a Canadian record. Team Gushue had a strong performance at the World Men’s Curling Championship finishing second overall. Team Gushue advocates for the sport of curling and inspires others to be their best. Their work ethic and commitment to the sport is second to none. Team Gushue is adored by their fans and continues to be role models for the younger generation of curlers hoping to follow in their footsteps.

Junior Female Athlete of the Year (Margaret Davis Memorial Award): Falon McLoughlan:

Falon McLoughlan is a skilled volleyball player who had the opportunity to showcase her talent on the national stage last year. In 2024, she received the Premier’s Athletic Award and the Inaugural Award of Excellence from St. Peter’s Junior High. She was a finalist for Female Athlete of the Year and named one of the top four junior female volleyball players in the province by the Newfoundland and Labrador Volleyball Association. At 14, Falon joined Team Canada’s Deaf Women’s Volleyball Team as the youngest athlete, helping secure a silver medal at the Pan American Games in Brazil. This qualified her for the Deaflympics in Tokyo, Japan, in November 2025. When she is not competing in volleyball, training or studying she is swimming and volunteering teaching other athletes with disabilities how to swim. Falon has maintained a

99.0 GPA while being 100% committed to her sport and teams.

Junior Male Athlete of the Year (Joseph P. Mullins Memorial Award): Gavin Baggs: Para Sport



Gavin Baggs had an exceptional year in 2024, earning silver in the 1,500 metre at the Track National Championships and gold at the High School Championships and Provincial Championships. In para hockey, he scored the game-winning shootout goal to send his team to the finals at the Para Hockey National Championships with his team winning the silver medal. In swimming, Gavin earned multiple medals at the East Coast Championships and the Newfoundland and Labrador Summer Games and set personal bests at Nationals. His commitment to excellence was further demonstrated by his first international appearance with Team Canada in para hockey, where he scored his first goal in his debut with Team Canada.

AND

Sawyer LeBlanc – Athletics

Sawyer LeBlanc won four national titles in 2024, establishing himself as a top U18 Canadian track athlete. He secured gold in the U18 3000 metre at the Canadian Indoor Track and Field Championships in Montreal, followed by gold in both the 1,500 metre and 3,000 metre at the Canadian National Youth Track and Field Championships in Calgary. He is the only Newfoundlander to win U18 3,000 metre gold at these championships. Sawyer broke two 38 year-old provincial records in the 1,500 metre and 3,000 metre, lowering the 3,000 metre mark by over 10 seconds. At the Atlantic Canadian Track and Field Championships, he won gold in the 1500 metre with a record-breaking performance, making him the fastest U18 Atlantic Canadian and the 9th fastest U18 Canadian ever recorded. Next year, Sawyer will continue his career in the NCAA Division 1 track and cross country with Bradley University.

Executive of the Year (Graham Snow Memorial Award); Eric Hiscock – Volleyball

Eric Hiscock has been a dedicated leader in volleyball for over three decades, serving as the President of the Newfoundland and Labrador Volleyball Association (NLVA) for an impressive 24 years. He founded the Islanders Volleyball Club on Bell Island, significantly growing the sport in the region, with many players advancing to provincial and university teams. Eric’s leadership continued as he became the longest-serving president of any Volleyball Provincial Sports Organization in Canada. He has also coached at the Jr. High, High School, Provincial, and Senior levels, and served as the Manager for Team NL at the 2005 Canada Games. His contributions extend beyond coaching, with involvement in various roles at both provincial and national events, including the NL Games and Canada Games. Eric will be inducted into the NLVA Hall of Fame in 2025, honoring his exceptional service, which also includes receiving multiple provincial awards for his dedication to volleyball.

Volunteer of the Year (Frank W. Graham Memorial Award); Clint Clark – Aboriginal Sport and Recreation Circle

Clint Clark is a dedicated volunteer known for his unwavering commitment to his community. Whether its coaching, event organizing, or assisting with local programs, Clint always steps up to help. He has volunteered as a coach for Team Indigenous at the NL Winter and Summer Games, as well as with the Lake Melville Xtreme Minor Hockey Association and the Lake Melville Soccer and Minor Baseball Clubs. Clint also plays an active role in local sports, working as a referee for soccer and hockey tournaments, and serving as an official at the Labrador Winter Games and Northern Games. He has volunteered as a first aid worker for events like the Trapline Marathon and the Labrador Winter Games, even biking 42km to assist runners in need. Clint’s selfless dedication extends beyond sports; he is a true volunteer at heart, sharing

his knowledge with his son, Carter, and continually contributing to the betterment of his

community.

Rising Star Coach of the Year; Alex Curtis – Baseball



Alex Curtis is a dedicated baseball coach in Newfoundland and Labrador, known for his commitment to helping players reach their maximum potential. In 2024, he served as the Head Coach for the St. John’s Minor Baseball 13U Triple A team, leading them to a provincial championship at the Baseball NL Provincials. As a result of their success, Alex also coached the Newfoundland Representative team at the 13U Triple A Atlantics. In addition to his head coaching role, Alex contributed as an Assistant Coach for the 13U Provincial team, traveling to Ontario in August for further competition. His passion for the game and his ability to nurture young talent make him a key figure in the baseball coaching community and a coach to watch for years to come.

Female Coach of the Year; Allison Kirby – Gymnastics

Allison Kirby is a highly accomplished gymnastics coach who has made significant contributions to the sport at both provincial and national levels. As the Head Coach of Cygnus Gymnastics, she guided athletes to outstanding results, including seven medals at the 2024 Canadian National Championships. Her gymnasts won 23 medals at the L’International Gymnix, 53 medals at the Atlantic Championships, and 14 medals at the Eastern Canadian Championships. Additionally, her athletes achieved top honors, with one winning Gymnastics NL Athlete of the Year and another nominated for Sport NL Athlete of the Year. Allison’s coaching success extends beyond competition results. She emphasizes athlete development and long-term success, utilizing her Master’s degree in Sport and Exercise Psychology to implement progressive training methodologies. She also mentors aspiring coaches and plays an active role in advancing the sport in Newfoundland and Labrador. Allison’s leadership and commitment earned her Gymnastics NL Coach of the Year recognition in 2024.

Male Coach of the Year (John Drinkwater Memorial Award); Christopher Roberts – Swimming

Christopher Roberts has been a coach for top swimmers in Newfoundland and Labrador for 12 years, mentoring athletes who have reached the highest levels in the sport. In 2024, his swimmers set 15 provincial records, with many representing the senior provincial team. Notably, he has coached Chris Weeks for six years, guiding him to gold and silver medals at the Canadian Swimming Championships, setting a Canadian U Sports record in the 50 metre fly, and qualifying for International University Sports Federation World Games in Germany in 2025. Christopher also led the Memorial University SeaHawks to third place in the Atlantic University Sports competition, with the men’s relays breaking all three provincial relay records. In total, nine of his swimmers qualified for Easterns, and five swimmers qualified for the Olympic Trials, with one swimmer making finals. Additionally, five of his swimmers qualified for the prestigious Ontario Junior International meet, the most from any Newfoundland and Labrador team.



Youth Female Team of the Year; Paradise Girls U15 – Soccer

The Paradise Girls U15 team had a standout 2024 season, capturing their first-ever provincial girls U15 Premier Youth League title. They finished the regular season with an 11 and 4 record, securing second place and a goal difference of +33. In the semi-finals, they defeated Mount Pearl 2 to 1, advancing to the championship game where they won 1 to 0 against St. John’s to claim the title. The team then represented the province at the Toyota National Championships in Quinte West, Ontario, finishing seventh overall. Their impressive performance throughout the season earned them the Newfoundland and Labrador Soccer Association 2024 Youth Team of the Year award.

Youth Male Team of the Year; Team Perry – Curling

Team Perry had a highly successful 2024 season. They went undefeated at the Newfoundland and Labrador U18 Provincials in December 2023 and their skip, Simon Perry, represented Canada at the 2024 Youth Olympics in Seoul, South Korea, with his mixed doubles partner, Cailey Locke. At the 2024 U18 Nationals, they rebounded from an initial loss to win 8 straight games, claiming NL’s first Under 18 National Championship. In February, they won silver at the U20 Provincials and also competed in the Rock Rowsell Memorial Bonspiel, where they defeated the reigning Newfoundland and Labrador Tankard Champion in the final.

Junior Official of the Year Award; Olivia Clarke – Basketball

Olivia Clarke has been an exceptional basketball official for seven years, working at all levels, from Junior High to men’s leagues. In 2024 at 18 years of age, she officiated the U15 Girls Nationals and was selected for the 2025 Canada Games in St. John’s. Olivia’s impressive achievements include officiating the 2A Boys Provincials final and the NLBA Hall of Fame Cup men’s final. A committed official, Olivia has attended several top camps across Canada, including the Nova Scotia Camp of Excellence, Next Level Women’s Camp, OCAA Elite Camp, and Canada West Camp. In addition to her officiating skills, Olivia is a mentor for aspiring female officials and has led an all-female referee clinic. As an advocate for equity, diversity, and inclusion, Olivia serves on the Canadian Basketball Officials Commission Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Committee. At just 18, she has achieved NOCP 4B certification, exemplifying her dedication and leadership in the officiating community.

Senior Official of the Year Award; Danielle Mills – Hockey

Danielle Mills has been an invaluable member of the Hockey Newfoundland and Labrador officiating program for over 24 years, excelling as an official, instructor, supervisor, and mentor. As the lead of the Female Officiating Program, she has played a pivotal role in its growth, mentoring both male and female officials across the province. Danielle’s influence extends beyond the rink, as she coordinates clinics, supervises young officials, and works on Hockey Canada Task teams to develop programs for women and girls in hockey. In 2024, she made history as the first female official to referee a senior game in the province. Danielle is known for her composure, professionalism, and deep rule knowledge, earning the respect of players, coaches, and fellow officials alike. Her dedication to the officiating community, combined with her commitment to fostering new talent, has made her an essential figure in the development of hockey officiating at the local, provincial, and national levels.