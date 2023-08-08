Arts & Entertainment News

Province announces $2.7 million to support Year of the Arts

Posted: August 8, 2023 4:59 pm |
By Marykate O'Neill


The province has declared 2024 to be the Year of the Arts. On Tuesday, the government announced $2.7 million to support artists in their work. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill reports.

