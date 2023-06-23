News

Province adds additional support to attract international nurses

By Web Team
Published on June 23, 2023 at 3:31 pm

The province is continuing the push for international nurses to make the move to Newfoundland and Labrador with its latest funding announcement.

Today, government announced more than $260,000 to support the College of Registered Nurses and College of Licensed Practical Nurses with expediting the process to license internationally-educated nurses applying to work in the province. That includes creating a registration support assistant position to help process applications as well as an incentive to help with costs for eligible candidates.

Post Views: 0



Scroll to top