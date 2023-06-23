Province adds additional support to attract international nurses

The province is continuing the push for international nurses to make the move to Newfoundland and Labrador with its latest funding announcement.
Today, government announced more than $260,000 to support the College of Registered Nurses and College of Licensed Practical Nurses with expediting the process to license internationally-educated nurses applying to work in the province. That includes creating a registration support assistant position to help process applications as well as an incentive to help with costs for eligible candidates.
CNN’s Anderson Cooper among numerous journalists in St. John’s to cover tragedy, extensive interview with NTV at 6By Web Team — 34 mins ago
It’s a story that captivated the world. A submersible, destined for the Titanic wreckage, lost at sea while the globe held out hope for days. On Thursday, there was confirmation that the search had ended in heartbreak. A “catastophic implosion” claimed the lives of all five on board the Titan.
Media outlets from all over the world descended on St. John’s, including CNN and its most identifiable anchor, Anderson Cooper.
When news breaks, anywhere in the world – from the front lines to small-town tragedy – Anderson Cooper is there to tell the story. This week, right here in St. John’s, he shared the latest story, the loss of the Titan.
One of many media outlets in St. John’s this week – from the BBC to American and Canadian stations – CNN’s Anderson Cooper is perhaps one of the world’s most-known. He’s been in the business for over three decades, and this, just his second time in the province. Cooper arrived in the province late Wednesday and has been on the ground, updating viewers around the clock.
NTV's Becky Daley spoke with the veteran broadcaster today in St. John's and will have a full report this evening on the NTV Evening Newshour.
Police make another arrest for graffiti in St. John’sBy Web Team — 5 hours ago
The RNC have made another arrest connected to property damage related to graffiti in St. John’s.
On Friday, metro police responded to a report of property damage in progress in the downtown area of St. John’s. Officers located a man believed to be responsible in the area of Bates Hill, placing him under arrest without incident. As a result of an investigation into the event, a 29-year-old male from British Columbia was charged with mischief related to property damage and failure to comply with an undertaking. The accused was held in custody to appear in provincial court in connection with the charges.
The investigation is ongoing, and the RNC requests that anyone with information or video footage to contact police at 709-729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Suspects assault man and set fire to front porch in DoverBy Web Team — 2 hours ago
Glovertown RCMP is investigating an assault and a fire that occurred in Dover during the early morning hours today at a residence on Fault Drive.
At approximately 4:30 a.m., two men attended the residence, assaulted a man who answered the door and set fire to the front porch. The victim was taken to James Paton Memorial Hospital in Gander for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Other occupants of the home were uninjured.
The two suspects departed the scene in a red or burgundy pickup truck at a high rate of speed. Initial reports confirm that at least one of the suspects was wearing a mask to disguise their identity. He was described as being tall, slender and was wearing dark colored clothing and a white face mask. The other individual is described as being shorter and of a heavier build.
Firefighters were called, but the small fire was extinguished by the home owners prior to their arrival.
This incident is not believed to a random act and the investigation is continuing.
This incident is not believed to a random act and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone having information about this crime or the identity of either suspect is asked to contact Glovertown RCMP at 709-533-2828 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.