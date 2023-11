The Annual Arts Awards, now in its 39th year, is accepting nominations for Artist of the Year, Artist Achievement, Arts in Education, Emerging Artist, Hall of Honour, and Patron of the Arts.

Nominations must be completed online and will be accepted via the ArtsNL website.

Nominees will be contacted to request support materials to inform the jury’s discussions.

Nominations close on Nov. 30 and the nominees will be contacted in the new year.