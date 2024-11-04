‘Project Bourbon’ results in province’s largest seizure of cocaine, contraband tobacco

RCMP NL announced at a news conference today that Project Bourbon has resulted in what is believed to be this province’s largest seizure of cocaine, with an estimate street value of $1.6 million, and contraband tobacco with an estimated street value of $2.6 million.

The investigation, which began in February 2023, focused on organized crime groups who were trafficking cocaine from British Columbia and contraband tobacco from Ontario into Newfoundland and Labrador.

As part of this investigation, an individual was arrested on September 19, 2024, at a commercial property in Goulds. Search warrants were executed late that evening and into the next day at three homes in St. John’s, located on Cape Pine Street, Thomas Street and Critch’s Path.

On October 9, 2024, investigators conducted searches of two other properties in St. John’s, including the search of a garage and an enclosed utility trailer at a residence on Calver Avenue and a tractor trailer at a commercial property on Torbay Road. On October 10, a search was conducted at a warehouse located on Topsail Road in Mount Pearl.

Multiple items were seized during the investigation in support of drug trafficking, distribution of illicit cannabis and possession of unstamped tobacco, including:

20.5 kilograms of cocaine, with an approximate street value of $1.6 million.

950 cases of contraband tobacco (9.50 million cigarettes), with an approximate street value of $2.6 million.

$147,420.00 cash.

A Rolex Cosmograph Daytona watch, valued at $42,700.00.

Approximately 10,000 methamphetamine (ICE) pills, approximately 2000 of these contained a combination of methamphetamine and MDMA (Ecstasy). The approximate street value is $50,000.

111 pounds of illicit cannabis, with an approximate street value of $111,000.

8 kilograms of illicit hashish, with an approximate street value of $24,000.

3,500 vials of cannabis oil, with an approximate street value of $24,500.00.

Two shotguns.

Additionally, as part of this investigation, the following vehicles, including a stolen vehicle and a transport truck, were seized:

A 2021 BMW X4 SUV

A 2020 GMC Sierra truck

A 2023 Chevrolet Silverado truck

A 2014 Chevrolet Silverado truck

A 12-foot enclosed trailer

A Toyota Fork Lift

A 1996 Freightliner transport truck

2022 Ford F150 truck – stolen from Ontario

The combined value of all items seized as part of this investigation is nearly $5 million. Approximately $1.8 million of this is associated to drugs seized and approximately $310,000.00 is associated to vehicles seized.

A total of eight individuals were arrested, thus far, during the course of this investigation. Charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, the Excise Act, 2001, the Revenue Administration Act, the Cannabis Act and Criminal Code, are expected against numerous individuals. The investigation is continuing. An update is anticipated in the new year.