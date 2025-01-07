Proclamation of Towns and Local Service Districts Act in Effect

With the new year in full swing, there is new legislation in place for towns and local service districts and the Municipalities Act was replaced with the Towns and Local Service Districts Act.

Under the new act there are new methods for towns to generate tax revenue. There is a reduction in unnecessary ministerial oversight and red tape.

There is clarity in the new act and there will be an increase in readability and the language is gender neutral.

The new legislation also acknowledges the role of local service districts in providing services to residents.