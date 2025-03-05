Protest planned over privacy concerns at Carbonear Collegiate

Students and parents at Carbonear Collegiate are planning a demonstration today to protest what they call an invasion of privacy by some staff at the high school.

Students allege that teachers have been looking through bathroom stalls while the stalls are occupied, and some students have been subjected to searches of their bags.

In a letter obtained by NTV News, the principal of the school clarified the issue of the school’s washroom policies.

The letter states in part, “there have been past instances of bullying, vaping, vandalism, and other forms of inappropriate behaviours that have occurred in our washrooms.”

The letter adds that if a staff member feels there is a need to enter the washroom, it’s done in a respectful manner.