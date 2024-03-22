Princess of Wales diagnosed with cancer

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, has been diagnosed with cancer. The Royal Family issued the statement Friday afternoon.

The Princess of Wales had undergone a planned abdominal surgery in January. It was initially thought to have been a non-cancerous condition. However, tests following the operation revealed that cancer had been present, the statement read.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

We will have more information as it becomes available.