Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in St. John’s today.

At 2:40 p.m. Trudeau will meet with local trades students.

At 7:00 p.m. Trudeau will deliver remarks at the opening reception for the Canada-EU Summit.

The 19th Canada-EU Leaders’ Summit will run from November 23 to 24. Canada will host the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.