Prime Minister Trudeau announces one-month pause of 25 per cent tariffs between Canada and U.S.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Donald Trump held their second phone call late this afternoon, on the eve of 25% tariffs imposed on Canadian imports to the United States. President Trump said both calls “went well” today with the Prime Minister.
Shortly after the second phone call, Prime Minister Trudeau announced the tariffs would be paused for one month on X (formerly Twitter). The post read as follows:
“I just had a good call with President Trump. Canada is implementing our $1.3 billion border plan — reinforcing the border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl. Nearly 10,000 frontline personnel are and will be working on protecting the border. In addition, Canada is making new commitments to appoint a Fentanyl Czar, we will list cartels as terrorists, ensure 24/7 eyes on the border, launch a Canada- U.S. Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime, fentanyl and money laundering. I have also signed a new intelligence directive on organized crime and fentanyl and we will be backing it with $200 million. Proposed tariffs will be paused for at least 30 days while we work together.”
