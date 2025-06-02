Pride Month flag-raising ceremony to be held at Confederation Building

Minister Responsible for Women and Gender Equality Sherry Gambin-Walsh will host a flag-raising event to mark the beginning of Pride Month this morning.

The event will take place at 10:00 a.m. in the main lobby of the Confederation Building.

The event will be emceed by the Minister of Government Modernization and Service Delivery Sarah Stoodley.

Special guests include Inuit Elder Emma Reelis; Dr. Ailsa Craig, co-founder and co-chair of Quadrangle NL; Sarah Worthman, founder and executive director of the NL Queer Research Initiative; and singer-songwriter Karla Pilgrim.