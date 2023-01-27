Price of diesel, home heating fuels soar overnight

The price of diesel fuel and furnace oil saw a big jump overnight last night.

The Public Utilities Board says it’s due to recent commodity market developments, that these unexpected price hikes were made.

Diesel motor fuel increased by just over 35 cents per litre, and furnace oil is also more expensive today, it’s up by more than 30 cents per litre.

Stove oil in Labrador West and Churchill falls saw a 42 cent increase. The price of gas was not impacted overnight. The Public Utilities Board next regularly scheduled price adjustment is on Thursday, February 2nd.