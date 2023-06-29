News

Presumed human remains found in Titan submersible wreckage

By Beth Penney
Published on June 29, 2023 at 8:01 pm

Presumed human remains have been found in the titan submersible wreckage, according to U.S. Coast Guard officials. As NTV’s Beth Penney reports, this comes as investigators continue their search for answers.

