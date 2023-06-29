Presumed human remains found in Titan submersible wreckage

Police have dismantled a synthetic firearm manufacturing and suspected trafficking operation following a search a a residence on June 26, in Harbour Grace.

49-year-old John Byrne and 41-year-old Crystal Chislett of Harbour Grace were arrested and are charged with a number of serious criminal offences.

The investigation began on May 30, 2023, when RCMP was alerted by Canada Border Services Agency, of an intercepted package containing firearms parts that were destined for a home in Harbour Grace.

I’m at RCMP detachment in Harbour Grace, where a large quantity of illegal firearms, obtained in a seizure Monday, is being displayed for reporters. @NTVNewsNL pic.twitter.com/NaAxJ0Ghne — Rosie Mullaley (@Rosie_Mullaley) June 29, 2023

The following items were located and seized from inside the home:

16 long guns, some of which were unsafely stored

A total of 33 handguns, including one prohibited firearm, one restricted loaded firearm, and 27 3D printed firearms in various stages of completion, one of which was 100% complete and capable of firing

A large quantity of 3D printed magazines

A large quantity of 3D printed firearm parts

A 3D printer

A large quantity of ammunition of various calibers

10 prohibited weapons, including knives and brass knuckles

A ‘Security’ uniform and hard body armour

