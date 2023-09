Premier Andrew Furey will make an education infrastructure announcement in St. John’s today.

The event will get underway at 12:00 p.m. at the Kenmount Terrace Community Centre.

Furey will be joined by Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure John Abbott, Minister of Education Krista Lynn Howell, Minister of Digital Government and Service NL and MHA for Mount Scio Sarah Stoodley, and St. John’s Mayor Danny Breen.