Premier to Make Arts Announcement

Premier Andrew Furey and Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation Steve Crocker will make an announcement this morning pertaining to the arts.

The announcement will honour the legacy of John Perlin.

Perlin was a member of the Order of Newfoundland and Labrador and the Order of Canada. He championed causes from the development of the Fluvarium to the Quidi Vidi Rennies River Development Foundation, the Duke of Edinburgh Awards to Rising Tide Theatre and more.

The announcement will take place at the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre at 10:30 a.m.