The Honourable Dr. Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, will make an announcement today, August 8, related to the arts and cultural sector.

The announcement will take place at Eastern Edge Artist-Run Centre.

Premier Furey will be joined by the Honourable Steve Crocker, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation.

NTV’s Marykate O’Neill will have more details tonight at 6:00 on the NTV Evening Newshour.