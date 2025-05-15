Premier Hogan visits Adam’s Cove following wildfire devastation last week

Premier John Hogan visited the town visited the town of Adam’s Cove this week, to meet with residents and thank the first responders and community leaders for their efforts, in the aftermath of the devastating wildfire.

A state of emergency was called in Adam’s Cove by the Town of Small Point-Broad Cove-Blackhead-Adam’s Cove in light of a wildfire on Wednesday May 7.

More than 20 structures (houses and garages) were impacted by the wildfire, as well as damage to a warehouse containing Recreational Vehicles.

The town says researchers from FPInnovations have been in the community, taking assessments of properties that were both impacted and not impacted by the wildfire.