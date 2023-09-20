Premier Furey travels to Alberta to attract skilled workers to move to this province

Newfoundland and Labrador is anticipating almost 80,000 job openings within the next decade. Most of these jobs will be in skilled trades, transportation and equipment operation, as well as sales and service.

Tomorrow, Premier Andrew Furey will be speaking at a special job fair job fair in Fort McMurray, hoping to attract employees to come, or return to, this province.

Premier Furey will be joined by Newfoundland and Labrador employers eager to convince skilled workers the time is right to live and work in this province.