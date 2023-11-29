Premier Furey to provide update on new Adult Mental Health and Addictions Hospital

Premier Andrew Furey will provide an update on the new mental health and addictions hospital tomorrow.

The event will be held in Rooms 2J618/19 at the Health Sciences Centre beginning at 2:00 p.m. Premier Furey will be joined by John Abbott, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure; Tom Osborne, Minister of Health and Community Services; and Glenda Webber, Senior Director of Mental Health and Addictions, Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services.

Following the update, media are invited to tour a section of the new facility. NTV’s Ben Cleary will be there and will have all the details.