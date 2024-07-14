Premier Furey to provide update on Labrador West fire; NTV CARRYING PRESS CONFERENCE LIVE

Premier Andrew Furey will provide an update on the fire in Labrador West. The availability will take place in the Media Centre, East Block, Confederation Building. NTV News will carry the update live.
Premier Furey will be joined by the Honourable Lisa Dempster, Minister of Labrador Affairs, Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Fisheries, Forestry, and Agriculture, Perry Trimper, MHA for Lake Melville, as well as Jamie Chippett, Deputy Minister of Fisheries, Forestry, and Agriculture, and Blair Adams, Assistant Deputy Minister of Fisheries, Forestry, and Agriculture.