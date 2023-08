Premier Andrew Furey will be joined by the MP Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canadian Opportunities Agency to announce support for tourism projects in western Newfoundland and the Great Northern Peninsula on Monday.

The event will take place at the Lobster Cove Head Lighthouse, Gros Morne National Park, Main Street North, Rocky Harbour beginning at 9:00 a.m.

NTV’s Don Bradshaw will be there and have details on Monday.