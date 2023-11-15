Premier Furey to make child care announcement

Premier Andrew Furey will announce details of a child care initiative for health care professionals tomorrow. The announcement will take place at the Janeway Children’s Hospital café in St. John’s. Premier Furey will be joined by Krista Lynn Howell, Minister of Education, and Tom Osborne, Minister of Health and Community Services, as well as Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern Affairs and MP for Labrador.

NTV’s Ben Cleary will be there and have more on the NTV Evening Newshour.,