Premier Furey to deliver apologies in five Labrador Inuit communities this week

Premier Andrew Furey will deliver apologies to residential school survivors in the five Labrador Inuit communities, and Happy Valley-Goose Bay, starting on Wednesday morning. There were five residential schools in Newfoundland and Labrador, with the last one closing its doors in 1980. Students experienced neglect, abuse and discrimination.

Now, those survivors are receiving long-awaited apologies from government. The delivery of apologies is in collaboration with the Nunatsiavut Government and former students of residential schools. Ceremonies will start tomorrow morning in Rigolet, and end in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Friday afternoon. NTV’s Beth Penney is in Labrador and will provide coverage on NTV News First Edition, and on The NTV Evening Newshour.