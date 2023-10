There will be an announcement this morning at 11:00 a.m. regarding ride-sharing services.

Premier Andrew Furey will make the announcement at the Alt Hotel in St. John’s.

Furey will be joined by Minister of Digital Government and Service NL Sarah Stoodley, Minister of Municipal and Provincial Affairs John Haggie, AnnMarie Boudreau, Chief Executive Officer of the St. John’s Board of Trade and Cathy Duke, Chief Executive Officer of Destination St. John’s.