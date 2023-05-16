Premier Furey intervenes in ongoing crab dispute

Premier Andrew Furey has intervened in negotiations in the ongoing crab dispute.

In a statement on Tuesday the FFAW says negotiations took place all day Tuesday, with Premier Andrew Furey intervening between the FFAW and ASP.

The FFAW says there is no willingness to fish unless companies move above the 2.20 minimum price. Discussions are planned to continue this evening between the two parties along with Premier Furey.

Furey has committed to make changes to the process and that next season will not be the same, says the FFAW, while promising to work towards a pricing formula that will ensure fairness, transparency and stability for the industry.