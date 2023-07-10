Premier Furey in Winnipeg to meet with provincial and territorial premiers

Premier Andrew Furey is in Winnipeg this week to meet with his Canadian contemporaries with the focus of meetings on Canada’s health care systems.

They’re coming together to discuss how to use $46 billion in new health funding that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in February, in exchange for provinces and territories committing to targeted reforms..

The premiers will also tackle economic issues and affordability, which unfolds as Trudeau visits eastern Europe to discuss defence issues.

The conference wraps up on Wednesday.