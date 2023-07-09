Premier Furey hopes Federal Government will pause Clean Fuel Regulations

New clean fuel regulations took effect on Canada Day, making the price at the pumps a little more expensive.
Now, Premier Andrew Furey is rallying with other Atlantic Canadian Preimers, to pause the tax hike. NTV’s Ben Cleary has more in this report.
You Might also like
-
Updated: Dramatic single-vehicle crash sends two to hospitalBy Earl Noble — 4 hours ago
A dramatic single-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon sent two people to hospital and caused significant traffic delays around a busy interchange.
Emergency crews were called to Kenmount Road, beneath the overpasses to the Outer Ring Road, at about 2:45 p.m.. The driver of an SUV traveling east on the Outer Ring Road lost control of the vehicle, entering the median several dozen metres before the overpass. The vehicle then left the median and became airborne towards Kenmount Road. Reports from the scene indicate the vehicle flew directly over two motorcycle drivers who were stopped in traffic on the road below.
The SUV struck the road at roughly the centre-line, before flipping over and coming to a rest on its roof. Both occupants of the vehicle were able to escape the wreck, and were taken to hospital with injuries described as non life-threatening.
Firefighters with St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) applied water and foam to the vehicle and surrounding area to prevent fire. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) closed the westbound lanes of Kenmount Road headed into Paradise for over two hours, and closed one lane of eastbound traffic on the Outer Ring Road, as they investigated.
Earlier story:
A single-vehicle crash is causing traffic delays around the Kenmount Road and Outer Ring Road overpass. Two people have been sent to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.Post Views: 134
-
Grieg to resume construction of Marystown’s Post-Smolt BuildingBy Ross Tilley — 2 days ago
Grieg Seafood Newfoundland announced a $14 million investment Thursday in phase-one construction of its ‘Post-Smolt A’ building in Marystown.
Three years ago, as a result of the global pandemic, Grieg Seafood Newfoundland was forced to put a stop to the construction of its Post-Smolt Building. Now, with a multi-million dollar investment, construction is about to resume.
The post-smolt approach is a new technology in salmon farming, according to Perry Power, Director of Communications, Grieg Seafood Newfoundland, and it is good for the salmon and the environment.
The second phase of construction for the building is contingent upon several factors, one in particular will be a decision made in British Columbia. In addition to the $14 million investment, Grieg says it will invest another $38 million in its Newfoundland operations in 2023.
NTV’s Ross Tilley will have more on the NTV Evening Newshour.Post Views: 442
-
OceanGate suspends all exploration and commercial operationsBy Web Team — 3 days ago
OceanGate, the company that owns the Titan submersible, has suspended all exploration and commercial operations.
This comes after a catastrophic implosion claimed the lives of all five men who were on board, during a trip to see the wreckage of the Titanic.
The submarine had five passengers on board. Hamish Harding, a British billionaire was on the vessel. Harding posted to his Facebook page on June 17, announcing he had joined OceanGate Expeditions for their RMS Titanic Mission. “Due to the worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023,” wrote Harding. “A weather window has just opened up and we are going to attempt a dive tomorrow.”
Paul-Henry Nargeolet, a 77-year-old French explorer and director of an underwater research company that owns the rights to the Titanic wreck, was also on the submarine. According to CTV News, Nargeolet led the first recovery expedition to the Titanic in 1987 and is a leading authority on the wreck site
Also on board was Shahzada Dawood, and his son Suleman. The Suleman’s are members of one of Pakistan’s prominent families.
The founder and CEO of the vessel’s operating company OceanGate, Stockton Rush, was also on board Titan. In an interview in 2021, Rush spoke to NTV News about the potential benefits of Titanic tourism. “In following years the hope is that these individuals who show up will bring real resources to the community and will want to go off fly-fishing, or hiking, or go off and visit other sites,” said Rush.Post Views: 392