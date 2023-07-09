Business News Politics

Premier Furey hopes Federal Government will pause Clean Fuel Regulations

By Ben Cleary
Published on July 9, 2023 at 5:11 pm
Updated on July 9, 2023 7:45 pm

New clean fuel regulations took effect on Canada Day, making the price at the pumps a little more expensive. 

Now, Premier Andrew Furey is rallying with other Atlantic Canadian Preimers, to pause the tax hike. NTV’s Ben Cleary has more in this report. 

