Premier Furey heading to Washington with Canadian premiers

Premier Andrew Furey is off to Washington, D.C. along with all 13 provincial and territorial leaders this week to emphasize the importance of the trade relationship between Canada and the United States.

In preparation for the February 12th trip, the Atlantic premiers met virtually on Thursday to discuss the upcoming mission and ways the provinces can work together to strengthen the region’s economy. The discussions also focused on mitigating the threat of an uncertain trade climate with the U.S. as the threat of the U.S. tariffs is paused, but not removed.

The premiers also discussed ways to collaborate to bolster Atlantic Canada’s economy.