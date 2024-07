The Honourable Dr. Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, today announced interim changes to his Cabinet.

Effective immediately, the changes are:

The Honourable John Hogan, KC, Minister of Health and Community Services (acting).

Minister Hogan will continue in his portfolio of Minister of Justice and Public Safety and Attorney General. He is also Government House Leader and Minister Responsible for Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Office.