Premier Appoints Parliamentary Assistant and Parliamentary Secretary

Premier Andrew Furey has named a new Parliamentary Assistant and Parliamentary Secretary.

Scott Reid, the MHA for St. George’s – Humber was made Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier. Reid previously served as Speaker of the House of Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Education, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture, and Special Assistant to the Premier on Rural Renewal.

Lucy Stoyles the MHA for Month Pearl North, is the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture. Stoyles was first elected in March 2021.