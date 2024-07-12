Premier announces provincial support for a Statue in honour of Gordon Pinsent

Premier Andrew Furey, announced Provincial Government support for a new statue that the Town of Grand Falls-Windsor is commissioning as a tribute to the late Gordon Pinsent. Premier Furey made the announcement while speaking at the 2024 Grand Falls House Garden Party.

The Provincial Government will provide $210,000 for the statue’s creation and installation in the Grand Falls-Windsor area, creating a lasting tribute to Mr. Pinsent’s incredible accomplishments and impact on the arts and cultural sector in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Gordon Pinsent remains one of the province’s most prolific actors and writers. He was much beloved, not just in Newfoundland and Labrador, but across Canada and the world. Mr. Pinsent passed away on February 25, 2023.

Quotes

“In early 2023, we lost our very own Rowdyman, the incomparable Gordon Pinsent. His contributions to this province and our arts and cultural sector were tremendous. By creating a statue in his honour in Grand Falls-Windsor, we celebrate Gordon’s life and his brilliance and we will ensure that his contributions to the arts are remembered forever.”

Dr. Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador

“Gordon Pinsent left an indelible mark on our provincial arts sector and paved the way for many incredible artists who have also celebrated tremendous success. The Gordon Pinsent statue in Grand Falls-Windsor will be a beautiful tribute to his legacy.”

Steve Crocker, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation



“Gordon Pinsent was a true icon of our country’s arts community. He always looked back on his upbringing in Grand Falls-Windsor with fond memories and showed great pride for his hometown. We consider him, by far, our greatest son. Thanks to support from the Provincial Government, we are pleased and excited to commemorate Mr. Pinsent and honour his legacy with a permanent statue.”

His Worship Barry Manuel

Mayor of Grand Falls-Windsor