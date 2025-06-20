Premier and Minister to present teaching awards

Premier John Hogan and Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development Bernard Davis will present the Premier’s Award for Innovation in Teaching and the Minister’s Award for Compassion in Teaching.

The award presentation ceremony will take place at The Rooms boardroom in St. John’s, at 10:00 a.m. today.

The Premier’s Award for Innovation in Teaching honours outstanding K-12 teachers in all disciplines who have demonstrated innovation in instruction and a commitment to preparing their students for future success.

The Minister’s Award for Compassion in Teaching recognizes inspirational and compassionate K-12 teachers who have gone above and beyond to support the social, emotional and mental well-being of their students, colleagues or school community as a whole.