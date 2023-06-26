News

Power outage affects much of Labrador

By Web Team
Published on June 26, 2023 at 5:21 pm

A power outage affected customers across much of Labrador on Monday.

Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro says it appears to have originated at Churchill Falls and is under investigation. Power has been restored to Labrador West. N.L. Hydro is still working on Upper Lake Melville.

