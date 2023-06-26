Power outage affects much of Labrador

A power outage affected customers across much of Labrador on Monday.
Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro says it appears to have originated at Churchill Falls and is under investigation. Power has been restored to Labrador West. N.L. Hydro is still working on Upper Lake Melville.
We are aware of an outage affecting Labrador interconnected customers currently. The issue appears to have originated at Churchill Falls and is under investigation. We apologize for the inconvenience today.
Power is back for Labrador West, we continue to work on restoring the Upper Lake Melville area.
The issue arose when high voltage transmission lines from Churchill Falls to Quebec tripped, which impacted our Labrador system. https://t.co/YWhuPm1ckH
