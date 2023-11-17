Pouch Cove man granted bail

A Pouch Cove man arrested after police found a vehicle in the water last weekend has been granted bail.

Twenty-one year-old Raymond O’Keefe faces a dozen charges – five counts each of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon, and single counts of dangerous driving and failing to stay at the scene of a crime.

He was taken into custody after an incident Saturday morning. At around 4:20 a.m., the RNC received a report that a vehicle was floating in the ocean off Pouch Cove. When officers arrived, they found a sedan in the water near the bottom of the community’s slipway.

Five people were in the vehicle when it plunged into the water. All made it safely back to shore and were attended to by paramedics. Following a brief investigation, police determined there was an interaction with the driver of another vehicle before the sedan in went into the water.

Conditions of O’Keefe’s bail are that he adhere to a curfew and have no communication with the complainants. Judge Harold Porter also banned O’Keefe from driving

He’s due back in court Jan 10