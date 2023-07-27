Pouch Cove man charged with dangerous driving following collision investigation

Police believe a collision in Torbay last month was a result of dangerous driving.

On June 25, at approximately 6:35 pm, the RNC responded to a two-vehicle collision on Torbay Road, near the intersection with Pine Line, in Torbay. Operators of both vehicles were transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the collision.

Investigators determined that a black sedan had collided with a red SUV at the intersection of Torbay Road at Pine Line. The collision occurred as the black sedan travelled North on Torbay Road, and the red SUV turned on to Torbay Road from Pine Line. The operator of the red SUV sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision. The investigation determined that the black sedan was travelling North on Torbay Road at a speed of up to 130 km/h in the seconds prior to the collision occurrence. As a result of the investigation, the 19-year-old male from Pouch Cove that was operating the black sedan was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. The accused was released from custody to appear in Provincial Court on a later date.