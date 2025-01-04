Potent storm arrives Sunday, brings wind, rain, snow and coastal flooding to parts of NL

An intensifying area of low pressure will bring a potpourri of weather to Newfoundland and Labrador beginning early Sunday morning. Wind speeds, snow and rain amounts have prompted the relevant warnings to be issued by the ECCC NL Weather Office in Gander.
High waves will combine with strong onshore wind and storm surge to bring higher than normal water levels with the high tide between 10 AM and noon Sunday. Coastal Flood Warnings are in effect Green Bay (Baie Verte Peninsula) eastward to the Avalon Peninsula’s east coast and southern shore.
Below, I’ve compiled a list of all the weather alerts that are in effect for the Province. This should give you a good idea of what to expect between Sunday and Monday. These alerts will change and evolve overnight and Sunday, so check this page for the latest ones.
WIND WARNINGS
RAINFALL WARNINGS
COASTAL FLOOD WARNING
WINTER WEATHER ALERTS