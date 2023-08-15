News

Post secondary students struggle to find housing ahead of fall semester

Posted: August 15, 2023 7:55 pm
By Beth Penney


video
play-sharp-fill

With the fall semester just around the corner for post secondary students in the province, finding a place to live has been a challenge for many.

As NTV’s Beth Penney tells us, some are considering deferring their education for a year.

Post Views: 50

Scroll to top