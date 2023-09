It’s the first day of the fall semester for many post-secondary students across the province – the start of a new chapter, and for some the last chapter.

MUNSU is holding a carnival today at the St. John’s campus clocktower from 12-3, to educate students on the resources and supports around them.

NTV’s Becky Daley will be on campus today, and will bring us more tonight on the NTV Evening News Hour.