Possible weapons offence leads to standoff on busy St. John’s street

A standoff on a busy St. John’s street on Sunday night had police urging area residents to shelter in place.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) issued the alert via social media at about 9:00 p.m.. An investigation into a possible weapons offence had RNC surrounding a home on Thorburn Road, near the Avalon Mall. As a result, area residents were urged to shelter in place. The general public was also urged to remain away from the area.

Police closed Thorburn Road between Columbus Drive and O’Leary Avenue, and cleared a nearby parking lot of onlookers as officers in tactical equipment focused on the home in question. Officers could be heard urging people in the basement apartment to exit the home. At least three people exited the home, one of whom came from an upstairs apartment and was ushered to safety.

In an update shortly before midnight the RNC stated that while there will remain a police presence in the area, residents were free to move around once again.

Video from the scene of a standoff on Thorburn Road on Sunday night.