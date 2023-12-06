Possibility of job action mounting as AAHP still without a contract, conciliation set to begin today

The chance of job action is mounting as the Association of Allied Health Professionals (AAHP) is still without a contract, with conciliation set to begin today.

Representing over 800 healthcare professionals, the AAHP walked away from the bargaining table in early October after a year of negotiations. Gord Piercey, President of AAHP says, with an overall vacancy rate of 14% for the whole of the AAHP Membership the negative impacts for patient care and waitlists are clear.

“The vacancy rate for the psychologists we represent in the public healthcare system has grown to 51% while vacancy rates for groups like our hospital Pharmacists, Social Workers, Dietitians, Physiotherapists and Respiratory Therapists have also increased since last year.” says Piercey.

Piercey says the union is hopeful the process will lead to a positive outcome, but is also preparing for the possibility of job action if necessary.