Port Saunders RCMP investigating fatal snowmobile crash

The RCMP in Port Saunders is investigating a snowmobile incident this past weekend that claimed the life of a 66-year-old man.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Friday, RCMP responded to a report of a snowmobile crash in a remote area of the backcountry, near Eddies Cove West.

Two snowmobilers came upon an overturned snowmobile and discovered the body of an unresponsive individual underneath the vehicle.

Since the area was only accessible by snowmobile, police attended the area with those who reported the incident. The man’s body was transported out of the wooded area and was further transported to Western Memorial Hospital in Corner Brook.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged and the investigation is continuing.