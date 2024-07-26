Port Saunders RCMP investigates fatal crash near Forrester’s Point

A 64-year-old man of Ontario is dead following a single-vehicle crash that occurred during the early morning hours of July 24 on Route 430 near Forrester’s Point.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, police received the report of the crash. A pickup truck departed the highway and came to rest on its roof. The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. A Collision Reconstructionist with RCMP Traffic Services attended the crash and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged.

The investigation is continuing.