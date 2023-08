Port de Grave Days kick off on Thursday and will run until August 27th.

This year’s activities are scaled back somewhat from last year but there is still lots happening.

This afternoon there will be an afternoon tea at St. Luke’s Hall and a gospel concert at St. Luke’s church this evening.

On Friday there will be a mug up, a picnic, harbour tours, and kids activities.

Events continue throughout the weekend with museum days, food, and more.