Poor travel conditions across the province

The Buchan’s Resource Road to Burgeo is closed. Travel is not recommended from Victoria to Hearts Content and from Badger to South Brook. Across central and western Newfoundland and parts of central, roads are snow-covered. Across the Avalon and Burin roads are wet with water buildup in some areas.

Roads across Labrador are partly snow-covered with icy patches and good visibility.

Marine Atlantic is operating on time. The MV Legionnaire, MV Kamutik W, and MV Grace Sparkes are out of service. The MV Terra Nova is stormbound in Rencontre due to high winds and the MV Challenge One is stormbound in port La Poile.

At the St. John’s International Airport, there are a number of flight cancellations from Toronto, Montreal, and Halifax. Several PAL flights are delayed at the Deer Lake Regional Airport. Flights are on time at the Gander International Airport.