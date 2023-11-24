Poor road conditions across parts of the province

From road conditions to ferry delays, there are some travel disruptions this morning.

Travel is not recommended from Hampden Junction to Jackson’s Arm. Roads are partly snow-covered from Wiltondale to Deer Lake to South Brook. From Badger to Notre Dame Junction including Routes 350, 352, and 360 roads are partly snow-covered.

Route 480 is snow-covered. Roads are snow-covered on the Great Northern Peninsula north of Route 432.

Roads elsewhere across the Island are wet.

Roads are snow-covered across Labrador with icy and slushy patches. Visibility is good.

Marine Atlantic has made some adjustments to the schedule. The MV Leif Ericson scheduled for this morning is cancelled. Crossings on both the MV Highlanders and the MV Blue Puttees scheduled for this morning are delayed.

Due to a mechanical issue the MV Beaumont Hamel is out of service and the MV Legionnaire is also out of service. The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule.

All flights are on time at the St. John’s International Airport, Gander International Airport, and Deer Lake Regional Airport.