Poor driving conditions on the west coast

Roads are snow-covered on the west coast. Travel is not recommended north of Plum Point. Poor visibility is reported from Woody Point to Trout River, Deer Lake to Wiltondale, and Corner Brook to Gallants.

Across the Avalon and Central, most roads are bare.

Roads are snow-covered in Labrador. Travel is not recommended from Lodge Bay to Red Bay due to drifting snow and poor visibility.

Marine Atlantic is on schedule. The MV Qajaq W is out of service.

Provincial Airlines Flight 924 is late at the Deer Lake Regional Airport. Flights are on time at the St. John’s International Airport and the Gander International Airport.